After a rocky leadership transition, the Oregon Center for Public Policy has named a new executive director, Alejandro Queral.
Queral will start Aug. 30 and has been director of community investments for United Way of the Columbia-Willamette.
OCPP is the state's leading left-leaning think tank. Last October, OCPP named former legislator Jefferson Smith to be the new executive director to replace Chuck Sheketoff, who founded the organization two decades ago.
But Smith resigned two weeks later before every taking the helm. Twenty leaders had objected to the choice to lead a key left-wing institution, citing WW's reporting during Smith's 2012 run for mayor that he had punched a woman in the face.
Smith's selection had already been controversial. Two board members, who'd back another candidate, resigned last summer over the selection process.
The selection of Queral comes 10 months later.
"With Alejandro's leadership, the Center is well-positioned to continue to strengthen our contributions to solving Oregon's most pressing policy issues," said John Mullin, the chair of OCPP's board of directors, in a statement.
"Facts matter more than ever," said Queral. "They are indispensable in ensuring that our public policies address the needs and aspirations of all Oregonians."
