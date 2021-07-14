According to newly released data, 43% certified nursing assistants and 40% of licensed practical nurses in Oregon haven’t received even the first shot for a COVID-19 vaccine. Also: 41% of emergency medical technicians don’t have the shot.
Under Oregon law, employers can’t require employees with a medical license to get the vaccine.
Oregon Health Authority published data this week that shows vaccination rates are higher among doctors (87%), nurse practitioners (79%) and osteopaths (84%).
Dentists, who faced some of the highest risks of COVID-19 by the nature of their profession, have the highest vaccination rate of any license type: 94% have a first dose.
Oregon’s hospital association has called for a change in state law to allow employers to require licensed health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19.
But some of the state’s most powerful political groups aren’t lining up for employer mandates: the Oregon Nurses Association has made the case for employer incentives, while noting that registered nurses have a relatively high acceptance of the vaccine. But more than a quarter of registered nurses still don’t have a first dose according to the data.
Meanwhile the nursing home industry group—which has a close relationship with its union, the Service Employee International Union Local 49—has said mandates would be difficult to achieve because of both state and federal law. “Continued, proactive efforts to increase vaccine confidence is the only path forward to fully emerge from the pandemic and protect the health of Oregonians,” Oregon Health Care Association vice president Rosie Ward told WW last month. “We encourage as many people as possible to get the shot!”
Some of the lowest vaccine rates were in the alternative medical community: 43% of naturopaths as well as half of chiropractors also don’t have even a first shot.
Comments