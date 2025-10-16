A Travel Oregon Board Member’s Company Got a Six-Figure, No-Bid Contract From the Agency

America’s Hub World Tours, based in Oregon City, describes itself as “the most successful tour operator in the region.” (Christine Dong)

This story was produced by the Oregon Journalism Project, a nonprofit newsroom covering the state.

David Penilton, a co-owner of America’s Hub World Tours, a small tour operator that offers tour guides and buses in Oregon, has been awarded a two-year contract worth up to $200,000 from Travel Oregon to help with promotional groups the agency brings to the state, OJP has learned.

Penilton, from Oregon City, is also one of nine members of the Oregon Tourism Commission, who are appointed by the governor and approved by the state Senate to govern Travel Oregon, the state’s tourism agency. Among their duties are voting on Travel Oregon’s $95 million biennial budget, overseeing its chief executive, and setting his salary and benefits.

In other words, a public official responsible for holding Travel Oregon accountable obtained a no-bid contract from the agency. (As a semi-independent agency, Travel Oregon is exempt from state purchasing and procurement laws, budget laws, and personnel, salary and expense laws.)

Travel Oregon also paid Penilton’s company at least $91,850 between March 2022 and June 2025 for tours and other services, public records show.

Speaking in general, and without reference to Penilton, executive director Susan Myers of the Oregon Government Ethics Commission says Oregon law does not forbid public officials from having conflicts of interest so long as they publicly disclose them and do not vote on matters that directly affect their interests.

Penilton acknowledged in an email to OJP that he did not publicly disclose his company’s contract and that Travel Oregon CEO Todd Davidson and the commissioners never discussed with him whether his company’s business with the travel agency posed a conflict of interest. Penilton added that he never meant to put his company’s interests before the public’s.

America’s Hub World Tours, based in Oregon City, describes itself as “the most successful tour operator in the region.” In his defense, Penilton pointed out, his tour company was a vendor for Travel Oregon for several years before he was appointed to the tourism commission in 2021.

“The time, hours and years of work I have personally invested in supporting this industry far exceed any compensation my company has received over that decade of contracts,” said Penilton, who also serves on the Travel Lane County board.

The chair of the tourism commission, Greg Willits of Sisters, said in a statement he did not know of the America’s Hub contract or “the details of each commissioner’s professional businesses.” He and the other commissioners are committed, he said, to strengthening oversight of Travel Oregon.

In his initial comment to OJP, CEO Davidson praised Penilton, saying, “We stand by the service America’s Hub World Tours has provided our visitors,” but he didn’t address the conflict of interest.

Davidson said through a spokeswoman in a follow-up comment days later that Travel Oregon had checked with an Oregon Department of Justice lawyer in July. The lawyer, Davidson said, OK’ed the two-year contract.

The DOJ, however, disputed Davidson and the agency’s account. The department “does not make decisions for Travel Oregon or board members of Travel Oregon. DOJ’s role is limited to providing legal advice to state agencies and officials—not to make or approve agency decisions. This was an agency decision,” DOJ spokeswoman Jenny Hansson said. “Also, DOJ does not determine whether an individual has violated state government ethics laws. The Oregon Government Ethics Commission administers and enforces government ethics laws.”

A recent Oregon Journalism Project investigation of Travel Oregon detailed operational dysfunction at the agency and the outsized pay of CEO Davidson, whose total compensation in 2024 was $477,264. In advance of the May story, Davidson announced his retirement after 29 years atop the 75-employee agency. (He has a one-year, $341,818 contract to run Travel Oregon in retirement while it searches for a new executive director. He also gets an annual retirement benefit of $219,851.)

Dan Meek, a Portland lawyer specializing in campaign finance reform and government ethics, says Travel Oregon’s governance structure is poorly designed.

“The Travel Oregon board is highly vulnerable to self-dealing. The legislators decreed that eight of the nine members have to be in the travel industry. By definition, they are self-interested people—that’s what you get. It’s not the board members’ fault, it’s the Legislature’s fault."

Lawmakers established Travel Oregon in 2003 as a semi-independent agency to support the tourism industry with revenue generated by a statewide lodging tax, now set at 1.5% of charges for overnight stays in hotels, campgrounds, and vacation rentals.

In the 2025 session, the Legislature devoted substantial attention to a program that could be key to an economic rebound, especially in rural Oregon, where timber and other natural resource jobs have declined.

Leaders on both sides of the aisle—state Reps. Christine Drazan (R-Canby) and David Gomberg (D-Otis) among them—say Oregonians deserve greater oversight of Travel Oregon, which would require changes in state law in the next session and possibly changing the makeup of the commission.

Penilton said in an email that he wants to do the right thing. “My contributions to Oregon through this commission are important to me, and if the contract raises questions about my intentions, I will terminate the contract up to and including resigning my position as an Oregon Tourism Commissioner.”

Do you have tips about Travel Oregon, government functions, or other topics of public concern? Contact James Neff at jneff@oregonjournalismproject.org. Learn more about the nonprofit Oregon Journalism Project.