A 33-year-old man drowned in the Sandy River on Saturday, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
Portland resident Jose Marcelino Castillo-Pacheco was unconscious when he was pulled from the river at Oxbow Regional Park near Gresham around 6 pm on July 10. Two park rangers and several bystanders performed CPR but were unsuccessful in reviving him.
Castillo-Pacheco was later pronounced dead at Mount Hood Medical Center.
It’s the second drowning to occur in the Sandy River in two weeks, amid a blazing summer that has driven people to lakes and rivers to find relief. On June 29, 21-year-old Jose Pascual disappeared while swimming at Dabney State Recreation Area. His body was discovered four days later.
In both cases, authorities say neither man was wearing a life vest.
