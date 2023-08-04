The People’s Courts Sports Complex Has Announced an Opening Date

The People's Courts The People's Courts, a new indoor pickleball (and more) facility in the old Lumberyard Wednesday 3/1/23. © 2023 Fred Joe / www.fredjoephoto.com a freddy joe original (Fred Joe/Fred Joe)

We now know the opening date for a new 48,000-square-foot recreational facility that should have pickleball fanatics in particular buzzing with anticipation.

The People’s Courts, located at 2700 NE 82nd Ave, announced today that it would officially welcome its first paddle-wielding customers on Friday, Aug. 25.

The indoor-outdoor sports complex is reviving a space that was dedicated to a different sport: BMX riding at The Lumberyard, which closed last summer, and bowling at an AMF Lanes before that. The building underwent a full interior and exterior renovation since the business announced it was moving into the building in March.

Inside, players will find plenty of courts: five full-sized, two skinny singles and a dinkum—all of which are dedicated to pickleball. You can also expect five bocce courts, anywhere from six to 10 ping pong tables, the same range in number for cornhole lanes, and a nine-hole putt putt-style disc golf course, which is described as “one of a kind,” though details as to make it so unique remain unknown.

The People's Courts The Peoples Courts shoot #2. Ping pong, corn hole, pickleball. Basement. © 2023 Fred Joe / www.fredjoephoto.com a freddy joe original (Fred Joe/Fred Joe)

Those who prefer stationary games will be most excited about the arcade room, which will have both classic and modern cabinets.

Outside is also pickleball central, so plan accordingly if you’re among the sports haters’ who claim the playful-sounding “plinks” drive you crazy. That space will house six additional courts as well as covered seating for diners.

As for the food, The People’s Courts has sadly not stuck to the “courts” theme by installing a food court. But there are two restaurants: The Kitchen, a bar and grill with a menu designed by Nate Tildon (Clyde Common, Olympia Provisions), and The Parlor, a tavern firing up pizzas whose recipes were created by Brian Spangler of Apizza Scholls. Those pies will be accompanied by soft-serve ice cream.

“After a total interior and exterior renovation, we’re excited to open this unique space for quality recreational experiences, with a focus on building a fun and social atmosphere,” Dave Sacks, co-owner of The People’s Courts, stated in a press release. “This is unlike any other venue in the country.”

Sacks and co-founders Dave Schrott and Robert Sacks have long been involved in Portland’s restaurant and tourism industry. In addition to developing the downtown Ace Hotel property, which they sold last year, the team owns the buildings that house Coopers Hall Winery and Taproom, Spirit of 77 and Oven and Shaker.

During the grand opening weekend, The People’s Courts will be open 5 to 10 pm Friday, Aug. 25, noon to midnight Saturday, Aug. 26 and noon to 10 pm Sunday, Aug. 27. Attendees will be treated to beer and wine samples as well as prize giveaways and a live DJ will provide the soundtrack.

After that, regular hours will be 8 am to 10 pm Saturday through Thursday and 8 am to midnight Friday and Saturday.