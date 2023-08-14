Sunday at Dawn, Portland Cyclists Got a Rare View From Atop the Fremont Bridge

Thousands of people hopped on their bike saddles in downtown Portland for the 2023 Providence Bridge Pedal on Sunday, Aug. 13.

There were multiple routes, but the main ride is 20 miles and winds across seven bridges, including the Fremont, which turns 50 this year and is normally inaccessible to both cyclists and pedestrians.

Participants, who all had start times well before noon, fared better in terms of comfortable temperatures than their counterparts looking to get in some miles this week during Pedalpalooza. As Portland braced for its second 100-degree day, some volunteers who lead rides during the mobile festival canceled those outings due to the heat.