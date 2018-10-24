1. Heim
7137 NE Fremont St., 503-206-5537, heimbakery.com.
After honing her craft for the past few years selling breads and pastries at farmers markets, Jennifer Plitzko opened Heim with the intention of using hearty brunch standards to get Portland hooked on her bread. With a pillowy texture that's still taut and chewy in all the right places, it is bound to give the city's big shots a run for their dough.
Read the full review: New Brunch Spot Heim Is a House of Carbs.
2. Fish & Rice
332 NW Westover Road, 503-954-1270, fishnrice.com.
Not all affordable sushi in Portland arrives via conveyor belt. Nestled on the backside of Northwest 23rd Avenue, Fish & Rice boasts not only a formidable $13, two-roll lunch plate but a superlative cute factor that will tempt a visit long after the combination special expires at 3 pm.
Read the full review: Fish & Rice Has Cheap, Quality Sushi Without Frills—Unless You Count Super Nintendo.
3. G Station
550 NW 6th Ave., 503-224-0776, gstationdiner.com.
One of Portland's secret cheap-eats gems is hiding inside the Old Town bus station. Serving affordable, greasy delights, the black-owned mom-'n'-pop diner slash gift shop sells sandwiches, smoothies, breakfast items—and one of the cheapest Impossible Burgers in town.
Read the full review: One of Portland's Best Budget Diners Is Hiding in the Old Town Greyhound Station.
4. Kargi Gogo
3039 NE Alberta St., 503-764-9552, kargigogo.com.
Georgian khachapuri cheese breads have been trending across America for several years, and they've arrived in Portland thanks to Kargi Gogo. Rip off a piece of bread and drag it through the liquid cheese—it's like pizza and fondue had a baby.
5. OK Omens
1758 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-231-9939, okomens.com.
Castagna's delightful new casual dining sibling has a menu full of shareable, value-priced gems. The vegetable dishes are the highlight, but don't stop there—grilled squid hits that hard-to-achieve textural happy place, and the burger is like In-N-Out gone to Harvard.
Read the full review: OK Omens Has Replaced Cafe Castagna, and It's Way More Than Just OK.
