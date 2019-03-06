Presented by Travel Portland

1. Bullard

813 SW Alder St., 503-222-1670, bullardpdx.com.

Celebrity chef Doug Adams’ shrine to Texas barbecue has been the talk of Portland dining since finally opening in the Woodlark Hotel downtown late last year. For its first Portland Dining Month, the restaurant is serving smoked elk meatloaf with mashed potatoes and lemon bread pudding.

2. Farmhouse Kitchen

3354 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-432-8115, farmhousethai.com.

The colorful Thai spot, which migrated up the coast from San Francisco in 2017, is offering a broad selection of creative takes on traditional Thai cuisine, including Hat Yai fried chicken and beef ribs in curry, each served with its famous blue rice.

3. Kachka & Kachinka

960 SE 11th Ave., 720 SE Grand Ave., 503-235-0059, kachkapdx.com.

Widely regarded as one of the best spots for Russian cuisine outside the mother country, Kachka split in two last year, with the main restaurant moving to bigger digs a few blocks away and leaving its cheaper, louder, more casual sister to fill the old location. Both are participating in Portland Dining Month, the latter focusing on Belarusian pork belly machanka, the former grilled quail with lentils.

(Sage Brown)

4. La Neta

15 NW 4th Ave., thehoxton.com.

Portland’s hotel restaurants are getting increasingly ambitious, and chef Johnny Leach is at the vanguard of the movement. With La Neta, in the Hoxton, he delivers upscale Mexican with a twist—see the pork shoulder pibil with savoy cabbage, guacachile and onion escabeche.

5. OK Omens

1745 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-231-9939, okomens.com.

OK Omens is the delightful casual sibling to Castagna, with a menu full of sharable, value-priced gems. For March, the business—equal parts wine bar and restaurant—is serving buttermilk fried chicken with an ice cream shake it simply refers to as “Kind of Like a McFlurry.”

