Kimchi and collard greens are the culinary mashup you didn't know you needed until now. Housed in a former auto body shop, Mama San Soul Shack explores the culinary compatibility of Southern home cooking and pan-Asian fare. Keep in mind, if you arrive too late in the afternoon—especially on a sunny day—don't be too shocked to discover its stock of more signature items depleted. Runs on the catfish and coleslaw basket as well as the pork shoulder banh mi will probably only escalate as the weather warms and more customers jonesing for exotic yet homey grub make good use of the outdoor seating.