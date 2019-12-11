Housed inside a restored 5,500-square-foot space in Hillsdale originally built in 1969, Vertical Diner still feels like something out of the Mad Men era when you walk in, save for maybe the lack of ashtrays—and the entirely meatless menu. A plant-based take on the classic American diner, everything on the menu is made in-house, from the seitan to the cheese sauce. Standouts include the Buffalo Tigers, perfect little golden-fried seitan nuggets coated in a zippy wing sauce. The pancakes, in particular, are perfect. If you didn't know they were vegan in advance, you could never guess.