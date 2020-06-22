Kachka Alfresca will serve some of the iconic dishes that have secured its status as America's premier Russian restaurant, including their supple dumplings and the multilayered Herring Under a Fur Coat. But Morales has created a largely new menu, inspired by her upbringing in Chicago in the 1990s, as well as her favorite American comfort foods. Expect items like stuffed potato skins, spinach-artichoke dip and molten chocolate cake—all made from scratch, with a Kachka twist.