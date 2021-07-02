On the first day, they get six hours to prep and cook. On day two, it’s just three hours and then service. The chefs are also told “Oregon is your oyster,” meaning they can go anywhere to gather their ingredients. Gabe and Maria head to the Portland Mercado, Dawn and Jamie go back to the Side Yard Farm and Shota and Byron are at Uwajimaya in Beaverton. (All of these spots are more than an hour away from the Vineyard, located just north of Salem off I-5, but as we proved last week, distance and time is not a concept in Top Chef.)