Longtime Tualatin Dining Staple Hayden’s Lakefront Grill Is Closing Its Doors

Hayden’s Grill, a Tualatin dining staple that stood out in a town filled with casual chains because of its upscale dishes as well as its splendid lakeside view, is closing its doors.

Today, the 23-year-old restaurant announced on Facebook that it would be shutting down permanently on Feb. 26. The Oregonian was first to report the news.

Fortunately, the prime real estate in the Tualatin Commons will not sit unoccupied. Hayden’s shared that the property would be taken over by the Urban Restaurant Group (Swine, Bartini) and turned into Brix Tavern South, a spinoff of the Pearl District location.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of this community for so long,” the social media post stated. “We know that many of you have celebrated weddings, graduations, anniversaries, work parties, and so many more life events at Hayden’s and we hope you will continue to think of our space as a community gathering place under the new ownership.”

Hayden’s was one of those family-run restaurants that as soon as you walked inside, you could tell it was deeply invested in the community. Timberwolves jerseys from Tualatin High School and team sports photos were hung on the lobby walls next to Blazers swag, and the business supported local causes whenever possible.

The space was elegant enough for a date night, particularly when warmer temperatures allowed seating to open on the patio along a human-made lake, but also offered a more casual bar section where you could happily waste hours grazing on deeply discounted appetizers while watching games on TV during happy hour.

The ownership even used the most recent indoor dining shutdown in late 2020 as an opportunity to remodel Hayden’s interior, which included a new bar, reupholstered booths, covered outdoor dining and a fresh coat of paint.

Brix South is scheduled to open in early spring following some additional constriction, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as weekend brunch. Hayden’s says its entire team has been asked to stay on as employees under the new owners.

This is just the latest property to open under the Urban Restaurant Group Umbrella. Most recently, it launched Metropolitan Tavern on the sixth floor of Portland’s Hotel Eastlund—formerly home to Altabira—last August. Three other operations are set to land in Eugene later this year.