WHAT TO KNOW:
- Last November, Portland voters passed a tax designed to help the city’s most neglected residents endure climate change. Critics now say City Hall is picking its own pocket—and raiding social services—via the measure.
- In 1980, 1 in 10 Oregon private-sector jobs was a forest products job. Today, it’s fewer than 1 in 50. “I do not need to be hit with a 2-by-4 in the face to see that Oregon is an urban state and rural Oregon is a place for urbanites to recreate.”
- Oregon Senate Minority Leader Herman Baertschiger Jr. yesterday compared coyote killing contests to Native American traditions. He also said Portlanders should butt out of rural Oregon—and in return he wouldn’t remark on Portland’s squalid homeless camps.
- The Portland chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America is expected to vote June 9 on whether to back their first candidate for office—a left-wing challenger to Rep. Rob Nosse. The group also put out a style=”text-decoration: underline; color: #0000ee;” statement Tuesday demanding Pride NW cut ties with corporations and police.
- Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill will not seek re-election in 2020. That means an open race to be the top prosecutor in Portland.
- The prosecutor in the criminal case against civil-rights pioneer Terry Bean says Bean and his attorney may have committed a crime by paying a witness not to testify.
WHAT TO WATCH:
- Trinkets is the latest series for the streaming service to film in Portland. Based on the young adult novel of the same name, written by Kristen “Kiwi” Smith, the series follows three teenage girls as they struggle to control their passion for stealing.
WHAT TO EAT:
- Anchor End Eurocafe makes a compelling argument for pretzels and pierogis being Portland’s best new brunch.
