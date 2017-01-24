Are Slide-On Sandals and Snap-Up Jogging Pants Cool Agin? The Answer May Surprise You

You're at House of Vintage. You find a pair of old Guess jeans for $12, and they're in your size. Have you stumbled onto an incredible find that'll have your 'gram going bonkers, or a brick that'll have teens on the MAX sniggering behind your back? Find out here!
Tracksuits
Answer: Back.
Whether it's the Adidas Superstar classic or the Jordan Brand version from Creed, tracksuits are 100 percent back. Nothing defines early 2017 more than athleisure, and nothing defines athleisure more than a tracksuit.
Birkenstocks
Answer: not back.
Birkenstocks were kind of back in 2014 with the Bon Iver crowd, but they never fully made the transition to the mainstream. If you're one of those people who can pull off the "dress like shit in a cool way," Birks are for you. But for the vast majority of people, they remain in the realm of German tourists and those guys at Food Front who look like the Crypt Keeper.
Socks and slides
Answer: Back.
That's right: Socks and sandals are cool. Summer 2016 saw a resurgence in matching slides and tube socks. There's no sign this trend will slow, but make sure you match (i.e., Adidas with Adidas), or you're committing a heinous faux pas.
Choker necklaces
Answer: Back.
Choker necklaces are back, but we've moved past the basics. Unless you wish to draw accusations of basic bitchery, you want a thicker necklace like those that Kim K has recently been spotted wearing, or one with an ostentatious accessory. Speaking of which…
Crystals
Answer: It's a mystery.
The big question on everyone's minds is what follows the choker, and crystal pendants are in prime position to usurp the throne. But they aren't fully back, and may never escape the niche realm of goths, rockers and hippies. Enterprising Portlanders: Now's the time to test the waters.
Guess Jeans, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein
Answer: Back.
The mid-to-late '90s in general are back, and with it comes the fashion of the era. Any vintage gear from the above brands you can snag for cheap is a steal.
Nike Air Max 97
Answer: Never left.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of one of the most underappreciated silhouettes in Nike history. Beloved by aficionados, Christian Tresser's Air Max 97 perfectly reflects the era of normcore athleisure. They're being reissued in small numbers, so snap them up if you can find a pair in the original silver colorway.
Hoop earrings
Answer: Back.
Door-knocker hoop earrings are back in style for the first time in a decade. But if you're going to rock this staple of Hispanic street fashion, make sure you do so respectfully.
