He wasn't. He'd just released his first movie, and that's actually where the idea came from. [Wieden+Kennedy producer] Bill Davenport and I went to She's Gotta Have It, which is Spike's first movie. There's a scene where the character Mars Blackmon gets to sleep with the woman of his dreams, but he won't take off his Air Jordans. And, we both looked at each other, like—are you thinking what I'm thinking? You better be thinking what I'm thinking!