Do you remember the advice of our leaders when we last faced a major national crisis?
In those uneasy days after 9/11, nobody knew what to do. And yet we all wanted to help.
On one hand, this was obviously stupid. On the other, it's maybe not the worst advice?
As Dubya knew, average citizens weren't going to do shit to fight Al-Qaeda. Instead, he suggested they help stave off recession.
Now, in another very dark era, we return to Bush's words.
Go shopping.
Seriously.
Since November, local retailers tell us they've had lean times, pummeled by the sour mood of local consumers and the ever-creeping cost of existence here. Our city government's bungled response to the snow caused two lost sales weekends, turning a tough situation into a near crisis.
If you enjoy Portland's plethora of tiny shops curated by passionate people, now's the time to help them out.
We've done our part by picking our 10 favorite new boutiques. If you're thinking fashion might be a little trivial given our current political situation, we've talked to some women's fashion trendsetters who say they're going to use their style to combat Trump.
If you're wondering what to buy, we have high-low fashion picks from two of Portland's most style-obsessed citizens and a guide to what's hot in vintage right now.
Because Portland's place in the global streetwear scene is primarily owed to being America's greatest Sneakertown, we've got the story of the coolest Air Jordan re-release of the past year, which happened because one Portlander wanted to meet Bugs Bunny. We've also uncovered some less prominent shoes—the most obscure kicks endorsed by NBA players, in fact.
And if you're so tired of fighting that you need to get cozy for a while, we have the six sweatshirts that'll help you survive a damp winter in Portland.
It's rough out there. We could try telling you it's going to get better, but we'd have to use some alternative facts.
You can do your part, though: Protest vigorously, donate to causes you believe in, then get out there and buy something locally made from a locally owned shop. You might not save America from nuclear war, stupid walls or the loss of reproductive rights, but you could save the economy in this special little corner of the country.
