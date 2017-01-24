Women's Fashion Takes Up Arms Against the Trump Regime

Symbiotic with the fashion of politics, though, is the politics of fashion as it's worn by the everyday women not fortunate enough to marry a president, let alone (gasp!) run for office themselves, at least not yet. Political statements compellingly designed and printed on a shirt, button or patch speak almost as loudly and even more directly than words themselves, and in 2017, as a means of solidarity against President Trump, you'll be seeing a lot more of them.