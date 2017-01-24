We Picked Portland's Best 10 New Small Shops

Wandering around WM Goods might feel like you've just been let loose in Miranda's closet, with its racks and shelves filled with straight, boxy skirts, brocade jackets and chunky sweaters that would've been casual wear for the most underappreciated cast member on Sex in the City. The West End shop, its wood floors and copper pipe clothing displays bathed in natural light from two walls of windows, feels a bit like shopping inside a yoga studio. Its niche is looking beyond the pool of local designers to feature brands that aren't readily available elsewhere in Portland. One example is Copenhagen-based Ganni, which offers a range of pieces from minimalist and laid-back to flowing and feminine. For instance, the Yoshe Jacket in Iris ($109) has a roomy, straight cut—its oversized breast pockets and collar mimicking a classic denim coat that hits at the hip, but a lighter linen-cotton blend could carry it into spring layered over a Parisian-inspired black- and white-striped boatneck sweater. A fluttery, pine-hued Marietta Georgette wrap dress ($190) with a floral pattern in muted pinks and cream features a plunging neckline and above-the-knee hem, but long sleeves for balance, that could also transition nicely as the temperatures warm—pairing well with both tall boots and peep-toe heels. There's more than clothing and accessories in this self-described "one-stop shop for rad ladies," whom I picture surrounded by WM Goods' all-white Simply Curated candles ($32), shading the The Mindfulness Coloring Book and drinking a cup of coffee made with a Wolf Ceramics pourover ($44). If shopping alone doesn't bring you zen, head over to the apothecary section for Moon Juice Spirit Dust ($30), a powder you mix into drinks that may "help you unwind, expand awareness and align with bliss." ANDI PREWITT.