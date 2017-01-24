The Six Sweatshirts You Need to Survive Winter in Portland

In 2012, Slate's Farhad Manjoo declared this "the best sweatshirt known to man." That meant people who read Slate and the friends they drink pricey sour beer with (it me) all ended up on a waiting list to plop down $90 for a heavy-duty American-made sweatshirt with extra-long sleeves, a hood that's actually shaped like a head, and double-reinforced elbows. It's since been tabbed by bloggers as part of "Everything You Need to Have the Most Comfortable Existence Possible," and "the Tom Bihn of Clothing." For a while there, every beer festival in Portland was half AG heavyweight hoodies. I've owned three and worn them basically every day for months at a time, but lately they've felt a little outdated. The other products the San Francisco company has rolled out since haven't had the same magic—especially the ill-fated lightweight version. Still, props for turning me on to direct-sale American-made products and making Facebook a nice tool to have in the box.