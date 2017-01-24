The NBA's Great Forgotten Shoe Endorsements

Then: A highly touted point guard coming out of college, Marbury has led a…let's say "interesting" career. He bounced around the league, playing well in spurts while burning bridges and never quite living up to expectations. Then he went to China and became a national superstar, leading the Beijing Ducks to three Chinese Basketball Association championships. But his greatest cultural contribution might be the Starbury, the astoundingly low-priced line of sneakers he funded with money left over from his last Knicks contract. Originally created in collaboration with defunct retailer Steve & Barry's, he now sells them on his own website, while calling out Michael Jordan and LeBron James for the cost of their sneakers.