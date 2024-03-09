Portland International Airport’s Signature Carpet Returns

The iconic PDX carpet pattern, worn by this llama, is returning to the airport rug.

After two years of anticipation, Portland’s favorite shoe-selfie backdrop has returned to PDX.

Portland International Airport posted a first look Friday at workers getting ready to install the iconic teal-and-purple carpet in PDX’s new main terminal, set to open later this summer.

“We heard our region loud and clear that they wanted the carpet to come back in the new main terminal,” said Port of Portland media relations manager Allison Ferré in a statement. “And this week, the iconic PDX carpet rolled into its new home.”

The 5,855 square feet of locally designed carpet is being installed by a Pacific Northwest flooring company in select areas of the new terminal, mostly around resting areas and spots where local musicians will perform.

The unveiling comes shortly after news that the terminal’s May opening has been delayed due to a few “close calls” on the job site, as noted in a written statement by Vince Granato, the port’s chief projects officer. (The port hasn’t specified what went wrong.) The renovations are part of an ongoing $2 billion overhaul of the 81-year-old airport that kicked off in 2019 and have been projected to finish by the end of 2025; Ferré has noted an updated timeline should be announced by the end of this month.

When the new terminal does open, it’ll not only include the beloved carpet, but additional flooring made of materials like terrazzo or Oregon-grown white oak—harder surfaces that are more accessible for wheelchairs, strollers and roller luggage.

See the carpet drop below for yourself. And next time you find yourself at PDX finding the perfect square of carpet for your selfie, make sure to keep a lookout for the llamas, too.