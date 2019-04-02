At a panel talk moderated by Andrea Perez for a group art show's reception, Mexican creative leaders share stories and discuss how they see the impact of Mexican design and its reach beyond the United States, and how the perceptions of contemporary Mexican aesthetics are shifting. Alan V. Favaro is creative director of celebrated interior designer Taller Lu'um, using traditional Mexican workman practices and materials in contemporary furniture and home décor. Mariana Garcia is a photographer and the founder of P Magazine, a limited-edition hardcover art book. Alonso Murillo is a self-described "genderless creature" whose avant-styled models have appeared in magazines such as Elle, Nylon and Harper's Bazaar. Ricardo Gonzalez is a muralist whose colorful, text-based works have shown around the world. Industry, 415 SW 10th Ave., Suite 200. 6 pm Thursday, April 11. Free.