Get Your Reps In: Jackie Chan and Michelle Yeoh Star in “Police Story 3: Supercop”

Police Story 3: Supercop (1992)

Like its two beloved predecessors, Police Story 3: Supercop is a showcase for near-impossible feats. Like Jackie Chan leaping into an open convertible’s driver’s seat from behind the car or Michelle Yeoh split-kicking two combatants in the face faster than most humans could give a thumbs-up.

In this third go-around in the role of Hong Kong police inspector Chan Ka-Kui, Chan travels to mainland China, teaming with an Interpol officer (Yeoh) to ensnare a drug lord. Director Stanley Tong turns Hong Kong’s rich lineage of undercover-cop stories into farce at every turn, capitalizing on Chan’s comedic ability to include the audience in the high-wire act of it all.

Police Story 3 plays at Cinemagic on June 15. It’s both a bonus offering of the theater’s just-wrapped Cornetto trilogy marathon (Supercop gets a hat tip in Hot Fuzz) and part of the theater’s ongoing Cinema City series on Hong Kong’s golden age of movies.

