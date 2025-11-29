Foster Theater Open Again After $3.5 Million Renovation

Willamette Week is in the middle of our most important annual fundraiser. As a local independent news outlet, we need your help.

The Foster Theater is open for business once again.

Built in 1915 and gone through many iterations since—vaudeville venue, movie house, piano showroom, abandoned property—the theater at 5444 SE Foster Road was recently renovated by Classical Ballet Academy next door.

Southeast Foster Road was home to a cluster of movie and vaudeville theaters in the early 1900s, so this is something of a return to form. This building was once known as the Day Theater. Sarah Rigles, director and owner of CBA and the Foster Theater, held a grand opening party earlier this month to celebrate the completion of the $3.5 million renovation.

“So many neighbors stopped by that had a connection to the space and wanted to see how it turned out,” Rigles says.

Foster Theater lobby in November 2025 (Foster Theater)

About 500 people attended the Nov. 8 grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony, which featured performances by push/FOLD dance company, a live jazz band, a cellist, and CBA’s own dancers. Prosper Portland gave $50,000 toward the project, but everything else was financed by Rigles taking out a bank loan. (“So if anyone wants to slide dollar bills under the front door…,” she jokes.)

The Foster Theater now has 250 new chairs, a concessions area, a lobby with an original mural, and state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems. The 50-by-50-foot stage is large enough for dance performances by next-door Classical Ballet Academy, and features special shock-absorbing Marley floors preferred by dancers. The project was featured in WW’s 2025 Best of Portland issue.

Upcoming events are three CBA dance showcases in mid-December. Looking forward, a summer dance festival. The Foster Theater is now open for booking.

“It’s really just the start of that,” Rigles says. “I’m excited to see what will come into the space.”