Portland Art Museum Evacuated Twice During Opening Weekend Party

Turns out the Portland Art Museum can party.

One sculpture was broken and someone set off smoke alarms by vaping in a restroom at the museum’s grand reopening celebration, a four-day, free-admission extravaganza that welcomed 30,000 guests to the newly renovated downtown campus.

The party fouls caused two evacuations of the museum.

“These incidents did cause minor and brief disruptions to the opening weekend, and the museum is taking measures to prevent similar issues in the future,” museum spokesman Ian Gillingham said in a statement. “We’re grateful to our visitors for their patience and understanding.”

The vaping incident occurred the evening of Nov. 20 in a first-floor restroom. That’s the day PAM first welcomed guests back to the museum after a $111 million project that added or updated 100,000 square feet of space.

On Nov. 22, a child bumped into Marie Watt’s 26-foot-long neon sculpture A Shared Horizon (Western Door) in the new Mark Rothko Pavilion’s Grand Gallery, breaking a neon tube. A Shared Horizon is like a poem in lights, consisting of pairs of repeated words that reflect the Pacific Northwest, starting with “Deer Deer Sky Sky Water Water.” The patron broke the bottom right edge of the sculpture, “Bear Bear.”

The break triggered the museum’s safety protocols for a potentially hazardous material and staff evacuated the building. It was quickly determined that neon is nontoxic and guests were brought back inside, Gillingham says. The sculpture was restored before opening on Nov. 28.

“It was sad to know that people had to leave the museum, even temporarily,” says Watt, a PAM board member. “There’s so much art to see and I hate the idea of anyone having to exit for any sort of fire drill.”