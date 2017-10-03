Here's a List of Some of Our Favorite Cannabis Bargains

Budlandia is located on outer Division, next to Burgerville and a multiplex theater, so you can make a night of it. It offers deals for every day of the week except Friday. Deals range from 10 to 25 percent off and include some really nice specials on flower, like $5 grams on Monday, and up to 25 percent off of topicals on Tuesday, edibles on Wednesday and vape cartridges on Thursday.