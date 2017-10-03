How To Make Pot Chips Using the Leftover Leaves From Your Marijuana Harvest

The next step in the process is making the cannabis butter you'll need for the pot chips. This butter can also go into home-cooked edibles like brownies. The first step is decarboxylation, the process of heating marijuana to turn the compound THCa to the psychoactive THC (see page 27 for a more detailed explanation). To activate your marijuana, finely grind the flower and spread it out on a baking sheet. Bake at 40 minutes, stirring regularly, in an oven preheated to 240 degrees.