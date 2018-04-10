Keyonda McQuarters Didn't Feel Welcome in Portland's Bike Community. She's Working to Change That.

Being visible. I live in Happy Valley, but I often ride in neighborhoods of color. I'll go out to Gresham and ride sometimes; I ride in North and Northeast Portland a lot. Whenever I see women of color, people of color, I always ring my bell. We have to really see ourselves out there doing it to even begin to think about the fact that "Oh yeah, maybe I can do this." But another thing that I'm finding is that a lot of people associate biking with something, I don't want to say negative, but something like, "People bike because they don't have a car." You don't have to be a commuter to love biking, you don't to be the spandex drop-bar guy to love biking. It's not about how fast you go. I used to be a runner, and I ran a marathon. Was I the fastest? Never. I simply finished my own race. It's the same thing with biking.