Sure, we still have more bike commuters per capita than anywhere else in the United States. But those percentages have stagnated over the past decade, even as our clogged freeways become an increasingly compelling argument for rethinking the entire Industrial Revolution. We've voted for tax bills that have pumped money into the city's transportation budget, but major infrastructure projects remain mired in bureaucracy. For many years, Bicycling magazine ranked Portland as the country's most bike-friendly city; in its most recent survey, we've fallen to third, behind Chicago and—shudder—San Francisco.