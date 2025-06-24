Find the Soundtrack to Your New Normal as a Parent

Of all the adjustments that come with being a parent, figuring out your new live-music scene might seem low on the priority list. But at some point (maybe after infancy), you might look up from underneath all those swaddles and burp cloths and feel ready to rock again.

“Rocking” will look pretty different with a babe in tow, but it’s worth seeking out for your sanity and your child’s musical and social development. Portland has a kindie rock scene (that’s kid plus indie) that’s the envy of the national family music industry, says Andy Furgeson, who performs as Red Yarn. Furgeson has been able to work as a full-time musician here for the past 13 years.

“I know folks in LA, San Francisco and New York who pine after the community and network we have in Portland,” Furgeson says. “I’m so lucky to get to do what I do in Portland specifically, with the way the community shows up.”

For those ready to dive into the scene, here’s a handy guide to what’s out there, plus a rough sonic equivalent from the adult music world. There are plenty of other acts to check out beyond this list, such as Mr. Hoo, Mr. Ben, Tallulah’s Daddy, Lori Henriques and Jessa Campbell & the Saplings. This guide was created with the help of Red Yarn and countless hours spent watching live kindie rock at the Village Ballroom, Mississippi Pizza and Taborspace.

If you like…

The boot-stomping Americana of Nathaniel Rateliff

Try: The farm rock of Red Yarn, performed with handmade puppets he calls his “critter friends.”

Upcoming gig: Red Yarn at Pickathon at Pendarvis Farm, 16581 SE Hagen Road, Happy Valley. pickathon.com/tickets. 10 am Sunday, Aug. 3, on the Coyote Stage. $228 day pass, 12 and under free.

If you like…

The experimental goofiness of Ween

Try: The fun, genre-blending novelty rock of Mo Phillips.

Upcoming gig: Mo Phillips and the Spaghetti Pants Dance Band at Grant Park, Northeast 33rd Avenue and U.S. Grant Place, portland.gov/parks/events/2025/8/16/concert-park-mo-phillips-and-spaghetti-pants-dance-band. 6:30 pm Saturday, Aug. 16. Free.

If you like…

The island reggae vibes of Ziggy Marley

Try: The Grammy-nominated uplifting reggae of Aaron Nigel Smith that genuinely appeals to all generations.

Upcoming gig: Aaron Nigel Smith at Rigs & Reggae: A Van & Music Festival, Port of Toledo Waterfront Park, 139 NW A St., Toledo, Ore., pinosadventures.com. 8 pm Friday–Saturday, Aug. 1–2. $35–$40.

If you like…

The big sound and even bigger hair of ELO, the Electric Light Orchestra of 1970s England

Try: Ants Ants Ants, a band that blends the nostalgia of ’70s AM radio with high-quality modern production.

Upcoming gig: Ants Ants Ants at Kenton Library, 8226 N Denver Ave., 503-988-5123, multcolib.org/events-classes/summer-reading-ants-ants-ants-family-music. 11 am Saturday, Aug. 9. Free.

If you like…

The original 1990s Lilith Fair musicians such as Lisa Loeb, Sarah McLachlan and Jewel

Try: The sweet, silly acoustic folk of Kelli Welli. Her new single “Sunshine is Medicine” drops July 11.

Upcoming gig: Kelli Welli at Bridgeport Village’s Village Green, 7455 SW Bridgeport Road. 503-968-1704, bridgeport-village.com/event/Summer-Kids-Concerts/2145590161. 10 am Saturday, Aug. 23. Free.

If you like…

Singer-songwriter Joanna Newsom’s offbeat, unapologetically feminine folk

Try: Brittany Brook, who performs as Sing with Teacher Brittany and puts on bilingual shows focused on social and emotional development.

Upcoming gig: Sing with Teacher Brittany at Taborspace, 5441 SE Belmont St., 503-954-2610, singwithteacherbrittany.com/events/spanishsaturdays. Saturdays, 10 am. $10–$20 suggested donation per family.