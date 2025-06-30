Suzanne Nance to Step Down as CEO of All Classical Radio

Suzanne Nance, president and CEO of All Classical Radio, will step down after 10 years at the helm of one of the country’s premier classical music stations.

“I am deeply grateful for this extraordinary chapter of my life,” Nance said in a press release. “It has been an honor to lead this remarkable organization and to work alongside a phenomenal board of directors and our ever-inspiring board chair Elaine Durst. We truly have an exceptional team and a vibrant, supportive community of listeners.”

Nance is moving to Ireland to join her husband, conductor and composer Desmond Earley, who has been splitting his time between Europe and Oregon for the past 10 years. She has a new leadership role waiting for her in Europe at an unnamed “premier arts organization,” according to the press release.

Under her leadership, All Classical Radio built brand-new headquarters in downtown Portland’s KOIN Tower in 2024, including five production studios and a performance hall. The station also launched an HD radio station for children and families called the International Children’s Arts Network in 2019.

Nance began her career as an artist, singing professionally as a soprano for a decade before joining the public media world at WHYY in Philadelphia. Before joining All Classical Radio in 2015, she also worked as producer and host at WFMT Chicago and as the director of cultural content for the Maine Public Broadcasting Network, according to Orchestra Nova Northwest.

The All Classical Radio board is beginning a national search for her successor.

All Classical Radio is a nonprofit organization with international reach and 250,000 local listeners in Oregon and Southwest Washington, according to station. Listeners can find it in the Portland and Vancouver area at KQAC 89.9 FM or at allclassical.org.