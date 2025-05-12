Foster Food Carts Reopen After Two-Year Closure

The Foster Food Carts are back from the dead, reopening with a party this weekend after being closed for nearly two years. The pod is now owned by Nik Badwaik.

Badwaik says the pod operated for about 12 years in a nearly 100-year-old building until its 2023 closure. It was then called Carts on Foster. The building was no longer up to code for food cart pods, so the owners tore it down and started fresh. Visitors will notice two large heated, covered seating areas and a new stage for two planned weekly events, such as comedy and music. Each cart has underground water, sewer, power and gas connections.

The new pod hosts the following food carts:

Juanita’s Mexican Food

Osaka Ramen

Indian Palace

Foodie Mumbhaiya

GG’s Sushi & Teriyaki

Gyro Land

The Egg Carton

Belle Époque Pies

El Salto Venezuelan Comfort Food

Birrieria La Plaza

Thirsty Pours

Foster Fish & Chips

While the pod soft-opened in March, management is welcoming the public to a grand reopening party from 2 to 9 pm Saturday, May 17. Festivities include face painting and clowning for children, live music, free samples, a tattoo artist, and a ribbon cutting at approximately 3 pm by Portland City Councilor Angelita Morillo.

The previous iteration, Carts on Foster, was touted in WW as “maybe the only pod of its kind where you can spend an afternoon noshing on a breakfast sandwich, sipping a beer and getting your hair trimmed in a retro camper,” Pete Cottell wrote.

GO: Foster Food Carts, 5205 SE Foster Road, instagram.com/fosterfoodcarts. 9 am-9 pm daily.