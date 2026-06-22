Forest Park Drive-In Is Coming Back to Life

A historic snack shop on Northwest Skyline Boulevard that has been shuttered for decades appears to finally be getting new life.

The Forest Park Drive-In is a 1960 restaurant that sits near the intersection of Northwest Germantown Road and Skyline Boulevard, steps from some of the most glorious hiking trails in the city. Years ago, hungry hikers could grab burgers and “freshly frozen soft cream” there, as the sign still advertises.

According to documents filed June 9 with the Portland Permitting & Development office, renovation plans for the Forest Park Drive-In include new interior walls, a new exterior ramp, a new trash enclosure and restriping the parking lot. The restaurant is and will remain about 700 square feet. There will be “no change of occupancy or use.”

The owner of record is Scott Posey. When reached by phone, Posey declined to comment on the development. According to the documents, the tenant who will be doing the construction is a recently formed LLC called “Pals of Forest Park.”

The Pals contact listed on the documents, Travis Henry, did not return a request for comment. His Henry Point Development is the company behind such renovations as turning the former Milwaukie City Hall into pFriem Brewing and Keeper Coffee, and the historic Bank of Beaverton’s transformation into Loyal Legion Beer Hall.

Right now, the 8410 NW Skyline Blvd. property is surrounded by a chain-link fence. A Christmas tree is visible inside the building. There’s a pop-up cherry stand operating in the parking lot.

The proposed floor plan for a revamped Forest Park Drive-In, which is listed as “under review” by Portland Permitting & Development, shows indoor seating for 14 diners. A service window will open up to an outdoor patio. There will be two fryers, a 48-inch griddle and, crucially, two soft serve machines.