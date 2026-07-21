Central Eastside’s Robo Taco Set to Close

Robo Taco lovers, you’ve got just a few days left to get your fix.

The Central Eastside taco spot will close after July 26, owner Jason Price announced on Instagram. It has been open at 607 SE Morrison St. since 2011 and has provided sustenance to countless bar hoppers in the 15 years since.

“I know the place means a lot to some of y’all and I really truly am sorry to take it away,” Price said in the announcement. “If there is a bright side to this, it’s that I am taking time off of prepping and running the shop in order to (hopefully) return with a better bag of tricks for you to enjoy in the future.”

Price did not give a specific reason for the closure, nor did he tease that Robo Taco might one day reopen, but he had culled back the restaurant’s hours in April, closing Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday because the weekdays were too slow. Price wrote that running Robo Taco “has been incredible in all ways from transcendently joyful to bone crushingly depressingly sad.”

Price opened arcade bar High Score two doors down from Robo Taco in 2018, which has also since closed.

In WW’s 2014 Cheap Eats issue, Matthew Korfhage wrote that “Robo Taco is the gringo taco done right.” He continued:

“In pure Portland style, they began with a half-assed robot theme but unlike L.A.—which might have installed a veritable Japanese museum—Robo threw up a couple paintings and then pretty much forgot about it. While they’re open for lunch every day, this is essentially a drunken mecca for Southeast Portland’s new bar district, a protein stop that just so happens to make solid salsa and have better vegetarian taco options than meat: the portobello mushrooms, for example, and the lovely chile relleno taco that’s a tour of textures.”