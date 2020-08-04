The wait for Aminé's second album is almost over.
The Portland-born, L.A.-based rapper will release his sophomore album, Limbo, this Friday. And today, Aminé released "Compensating," the final single and music video before the album drops.
Aminé co-directed the pastel-laden, Wes Anderson-inspired video, in which he plays tennis and frolics around a French-style mansion with comedian Jak Night. The song features introspective bars, a verse from Young Thug and a beat supplied by T-Minus, the Canadian producer behind Kendrick Lamar's "Swimming Pools (Drank)" and tracks for the likes of Drake and Nicki Minaj.
Due out on Aug. 7, Limbo is the followup to Aminé's 2017 debut, Good For You, which featured his quadruple-platinum single "Caroline."
The Portland native might've released the noncommittal "EP-LP-mixtape-album" Onepointfive in the interim, but Limbo will be Aminé's second, 100-percent-official album. Based on the tracklist, it features odes to Kobe Bryant, Portland's Woodlawn neighborhood and Aminé's mom, plus features from Vince Staples, Summer Walker and Daniel Caesar.
It's already been a busy couple of months for Aminé. "Compensating" is the third single off Limbo, following "Shimmy" and "Riri," both of which also have Aminé-directed videos. Plus, he recently made his acting debut on Insecure and bought out Trap Kitchen for a day so Black Portlanders could eat for free.
