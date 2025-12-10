Fred Child Hired as CEO and President of All Classical Radio

Willamette Week is in the middle of our most important annual fundraiser. As a local independent news outlet, we need your help.

All Classical Radio has named its new CEO and president, and his name and voice might be familiar to public radio die-hards. Fred Child, who hosted the nationally syndicated classical music radio program Performance Today for 25 years, will take over for Suzanne Nance, who stepped down from the post earlier this year. Performance Today is America’s most popular classical music radio program and is broadcast on hundreds of stations.

Child grew up in Portland, studying classical piano and jazz. He will relocate here from New York City, where he lives with his wife, composer Wang Jie. Earlier in his career, Child was a host at Oregon Public Broadcasting.

“It is a joy to return to my hometown of Portland and an honor to join this beloved institution,” Child said in a press release. “All Classical Radio delivers essential culture as a free global resource and does so with a team of uniquely talented personalities. Their creativity inspires me to envision what we can do together through our shared experience of great music, outstanding performances and engaging storytelling.”

In addition to hosting Performance Today, Child’s résumé also includes announcing PBS’s Live From Lincoln Center, hosting NPR’s Creators @ Carnegie, and positions at WNYC in New York and OPB.

Child starts at All Classical Radio on Jan. 2.

All Classical Radio is a nonprofit organization with international reach and 250,000 local listeners in Oregon and Southwest Washington, according to the station. Listeners can find it in the Portland-Vancouver area at KQAC 89.9 FM or at allclassical.org.