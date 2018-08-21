A Comparison of the Three Machines Zipping Down Portland's Streets

Want to rent a scooter in Portland? You have three brands to choose from—each with its own phone app and fleet of scooters. Each company charges the same amount to ride: $1 to unlock a scooter with the app and 15 cents a minute from there. In other respects, they differ. So we measured them. (In one case, literally—the secretive startup Bird wouldn't tell us how much its scooters weigh.)