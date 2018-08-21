Skip's CEO Says When Deploying Scooters, It's Better to Ask For Permission Than Forgiveness

All of them? [laughs] No, I don't think cars will get replaced. But we should be using the right vehicle in the right situation. If you're trying to go on a trip through the Gorge, or are going to make deliveries, a car might be perfect. But often people are sitting in traffic and paying downtown parking rates. So we know that cars aren't right for every kind of trip, and Skip is a better solution for certain kinds of trips. The question is: How do you create a range of options instead of picking just one?