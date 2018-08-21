Meet the Portland Citizens Who Hate Scooters the Most

"Couple in sidewalk, no helmets, crossing to enter Tom McCall [Waterfront] Park. I stopped and asked if they'd mind if I asked a couple questions, and they agreed. 'When you rented these scooters, were you informed of any laws or restrictions on their use?' 'No, nothing.' 'Did you know you must wear a helmet, cannot use sidewalks or enter parks?' 'No!' 'Thanks!' They then proceeded west into Tom McCall."