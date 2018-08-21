We confess: We were skeptical. A month ago, we were calling electric scooters "the next thing you'll hate about New Portland." We had good reason for that dire prediction. Scooters had turned some California cities into two-wheeled dystopias—with people torching them, pooping on them, and throwing them in the ocean. San Francisco officials got so fed up with the clutter and irresponsible ridership that they banned scooters altogether.