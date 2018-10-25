When Marylhurst University's board decided earlier this year to close due to declining enrollment, faculty members and alums scrambled to find ways of keeping their 125 year-old institution afloat.
The board scotched those efforts and the result is a liquidation of all the school's belongings—including Marylhurst's art collection—on Nov. 1.
WW first reported the news of Marylhurst's closure in May.
A company called Global Partners will sell off everything, except Marylhurst's real estate, which is owned by an order of Catholic nuns, the Sisters of the Holy Name.
Among the items for sale:
"Classrooms, Offices, Computer Labs, Complete Library, Art Department, Science Department, Music Department, Photo Studio, Commercial Kitchen, Maintenance Departments.
Assets to include; IT Equipment, Computers, Monitors, Phones, Flat Screen TV's, Servers & Networking Equipment, Conference Rooms, Audio & Video Equipment, Artwork by Famous Local Artists, Printers, Projectors, Speakers, High End Furniture & Office Equipment including Mid Century Modern, Conference Tables, Desks, Chairs, Couches, Credenzas, File Cabinets, Student & Faculty Housing Furniture, Wardrobe Closets, Washers, Dryers, Pianos, Drums, Keyboards, Xylophones, Woodworking Equipment, Saws, Drills, Sanders, Dust Collectors, Power Supplies, Compressors, Dark Room, Photo Development, Gym, Scientific Equipment, Microscopes, Scales, Balances, Cooking Equipment, Cooking Supplies, Serving Equipment, Mailing Equipment, Kilns, Laser Engraving, Racking, Shelving, Storage, Replacement Parts, Windows, Doors, Display Cases, and Much More, Too Much To List!!"
