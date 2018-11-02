Shemia Fagan, the unopposed Democratic Senate candidate for District 24, turned some heads in Happy Valley recently by e-scooting door-to-door to canvass on behalf of fellow Democratic candidates.
But upon WW reporting Fagan's unconventional get-out-the-vote effort, a consultant for Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Republican candidate for state representative in nearby District 51, reached out to say Chavez-DeRemer was doing it first.
"Lori actually posted a video on an e-scooter while knocking doors back in early September," Chavez-DeRemer's consultant, Jihun Han, wrote in an email to WW. "Anyways, I wanted to let you know that Lori was using the scooter before Ms. Fagan posted it."
A Facebook video dated in September—when Portland was still balmy—shows Chavez-DeRemer scooting down a city block with mailers in hand.
"This gets me to more doors faster," she says in the video, adding, "You guys should try these out. They're kind of fun."
One key difference between Fagan's and Chavez-DeRemer's scooter promotions: Fagan boasted looking cool in a helmet. Chavez-DeRemer did not wear one.
Chavez-DeRemer is running against incumbent Democratic Rep. Janelle Bynum in what's expected to be one of the closer races this week.
There are still four days left to cast your vote. For help deciphering what's on the ballot, head here.
Comments