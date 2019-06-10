WHAT TO KNOW:
- Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has received just one campaign donation since Jan. 2. It was from the property manager who left a City Council hearing in tears after tough questions by Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.
- Helicopters tours take off and land from the roof of a city-owned parking garage, but the city doesn’t regulate them. Because Oregon Helicopters’ tours depart from and arrive at the same spot, the flights, in regulatory terms, don’t actually go anywhere.
- Oregon lawmakers are nervously eyeing a repeat of bitter battle over driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants. Maybe that’s why they haven’t passed a bill that has bipartisan support.
- Oregon’s 4 pm winter sunsets could be going the way of the dodo in two years. Oregon is now the third west coast state to abolish time changes and seek daylight saving time year-round.
- E-bikes were expected to join scooters on the streets of Portland by this August. It’s not clear at this point when that will happen, but the e-bikes are expected to arrive sometime before April 2020. Meanwhile, e-scooter company Lime launched a program that gives East Portland customers discounted rides.
- Was it really bigfoot in Oregon? FBI testing says no. One 93-year-old Sasquatch hunter is still hopeful.
WHERE TO EAT:
- After a two-month closure for a build out and renovation, Italian restaurant Ava Gene’s reopened Sunday. Updates behind-the-scenes will lead to a soon-to-be expanded menu and the addition of weekend brunch.
WHAT TO DRINK:
- Oregon Cider Week is 12 days away, but fans of local hard-pressed beverages have at least two reasons to guzzle down early.
