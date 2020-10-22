First, there was this snarky little number, which let Donald Trump himself make a fairly compelling case for voting against him. Then came this one, illustrating the impact of Trump's bungled COVID-19 response on small businesses by effectively leveraging the Gen X cool of the Stooges, Pixies, Beastie Boys and sweaty rock clubs in general. (The ad was pulled today after Trump supporters allegedly began harassing the owner of the Blind Pig in Ann Arbor, Mich., who is featured in it, because of course they did.)