Whatever you think of Joe Biden, the dude's campaign has been low-key killing it with the ads lately.
First, there was this snarky little number, which let Donald Trump himself make a fairly compelling case for voting against him. Then came this one, illustrating the impact of Trump's bungled COVID-19 response on small businesses by effectively leveraging the Gen X cool of the Stooges, Pixies, Beastie Boys and sweaty rock clubs in general. (The ad was pulled today after Trump supporters allegedly began harassing the owner of the Blind Pig in Ann Arbor, Mich., who is featured in it, because of course they did.)
Now, Team Biden is busting out the big guns: Sam Goddamn Elliott.
In a spot that debuted Tuesday night during Game 1 of the World Series—baseball is happening, who knew?—the actor, who attended David Douglas High School in Southeast Portland and still keeps a house in the area, layers his deep-tissue massage of a voice over images of mountains, wheat fields and Uncle Joe hugging his constituents, while a fifth-grade piano recital version of the national anthem plinks in the background.
"Joe Biden doesn't need everyone in this country to always agree," he says, "just to agree we all love this country, and go from there."
The subtext is very much "look, we know he's not your first choice, but consider the alternative," but delivered via Elliott's soothing baritone, the overall effect is like sliding into a bathtub full of honey BBQ sauce.
Elliott isn't the only actor with Oregon connections encouraging people to vote, either:
Hail to the king, baby.
