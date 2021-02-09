David Be via wweek.com: "We do need to do something about greenhouse gases. A carbon tax is likely the correct way to. Implementation is the problem. Getting emitters to go out of business—if they do not change—is a good goal, even if we do need the products that they provide. Others can step up to provide those services and products using less carbon-intensive methods or energy sources. That's progress, that's room for innovation. Implementation is bad here in that it doesn't give incentives and allow those who WANT to be good actors a way out that lets them fix their ongoing operations over a time frame. You shouldn't be allowed just to buy your way out, since the climate doesn't care if CO2 is emitted just because it was paid for in a different way. That just lets big players emit at the expense of ones with tighter margins."