Readers Respond to Our Investigation of La Mota

Last week, WW published the results of a three-month investigation into the business dealings and political contributions at La Mota, Oregon’s second-largest chain of cannabis dispensaries (“Strange Budfellows,” March 29). The chain’s founders, Rosa Cazares and Aaron Mitchell, regularly hosted fundraisers for top Oregon Democrats. Meanwhile, federal and state officials have issued tax liens totaling $3 million against Mitchell, Cazares and La Mota companies. Cazares, Mitchell and La Mota entities have also been sued more than 30 times by parties alleging more than $1.7 million in unpaid bills. That has not stopped the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission from regularly granting more licenses to La Mota dispensaries. Here’s what our readers had to say:

rosshettel, via Reddit: “I’m usually pretty meh on the quality of Portland’s journalism, but WW has been putting out some great scoops lately, hope they keep this up.”

Portland League of Pissed Off Voters, via Twitter: “This is like an Oregon-grown (no pun intended) version of Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto guy who made huge political donations while defrauding investors.”

Andrew Snyder, via Facebook: “La Mota is a running joke within the cannabis community. I’m genuinely surprised they have any working relationship left with vendors at this point.”

Kurts, via wweek.com: “I also love that the OLCC’s interim director was ‘traveling’ and couldn’t answer simple questions. Maybe the state should buy him a phone with some of that $200M they budget for the OLCC to do…what exactly?”

SerenityWow, via wweek.com: “The chair of the OLCC said, ‘I come from an era where you don’t want Big Brother involved in your personal life.’

“That’s rich coming from the head of an agency that dictates statewide prices on a legal product.”

Jayden, via wweek.com: “I’m surprised OLCC doesn’t have extensive background checks of applicants prior to granting licenses. It appears they have a thin and shadowy background in regard to sources of capital—one would think this would be a massive red flag for regulators concerned about potential organized crime involvement in legal cannabis sales, production and distribution.

“Also, it appears they made false statements to the OLCC in regard to investors, who indicate in their response to WW they never made purported investments. Unfortunately, this being Oregon (the capital of one-party cronyism) it will most likely require an investigation by the feds to get to the bottom of the likely tomfoolery involved with this pair of transplanted Floridians (if that is truly their background).

“Kudos to WW for a nice piece of investigative journalism! I hope you stay on this story because it likely leads into some dark, shady corners.”

LaVidaYokel, via Reddit: “Wild. The La Mota in Eugene looks like a front; I never see anyone there. I would have never guessed it was part of the second-largest operation in the state.”

Lauren Yoshiko, via Twitter: “Apparently anyone owed payment from La Mota ought to reach out to new Gov. Tina Kotek?”

A chart in last week’s paper incorrectly stated Oregon’s annual revenue from hard liquor sales. It is $633 million, not $650 million. WW regrets the error.

