Deborah Scroggin Will Return to Head City Elections Office

Portland City Auditor Simone Rede today announced she’s bringing a familiar face back to City Hall to oversee the city elections office.

Rede has hired Deborah Scroggin to oversee the sweeping changes to city elections that voters approved in 2022: the expansion from four to 12 city commissioners; election by district (each district will have three representatives) and the adoption of single transferable-vote ranked-choice voting.

Related: We Tried to Imagine How Voting Would Work Under Portland’s Proposed Charter Reforms

“As Portland implements charter reforms approved by voters, Scroggin’s extensive knowledge of elections will be invaluable in ensuring trust in the City and the Elections Office,” Rede said. “We are thrilled to welcome her on board.”

Scroggin previously worked in the city elections office for nearly nine years. She was directing that office in April 2021 when newly elected Secretary of State Shemia Fagan hired her away to be the director of the secretary of state’s elections division. But as WW first reported, the two clashed and Fagan abruptly pushed Scroggin out of her job late last year.

The State Elections Director Advocated for Compliance and Investigations. Her Boss Says She “Didn’t Get It.”

In May, however, Fagan lost her own job after WW revealed she’d secretly accepted a lucrative consulting contract with La Mota, the troubled cannabis dispensary firm. Both Fagan and La Mota are now under federal criminal investigation.

Now, with her old boss sidelined, Scroggin will oversee the biggest electoral changes the city has seen in a century.

“I am excited to lead a team of professionals and focus on the nonpartisan administration of elections,” Scroggin said. “At a time when anything in elections can be weaponized, we have to get it right and that means focusing on transparency and public confidence in the process. I look forward to diving into the hard work that has already begun.”