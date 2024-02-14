Facing Forecast of Valentine’s Day Snowfall, Multnomah County Declares Emergency

NOT AGAIN: Shoveling snow along North Greeley Avenue during the January 2024 winter storm. (Chris Nesseth)

Multnomah County is opening its severe weather shelters tonight following a National Weather Service winter weather advisory. They will remain open “as conditions warrant,” county officials said.

The NWS says Portlanders should expect up to 3 inches of wet snowfall tonight accompanied by 40 mph winds. “Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact Thursday morning’s commute,” according to the advisory, which was published at 5 am today.

TriMet is fearing the worst. “TriMet is preparing for another winter storm. Riders should be prepared as well,” the transit agency said in a statement.

County officials, including Chair Jessica Vega Pederson, were blistered by criticism after closing emergency shelters while Portland was still caked in ice at the tail end of January’s winter storm. Amid the resulting uproar, WW uncovered documents showing the county and city governments failed to work together on a cohesive weather response.

The county appears to be moving proactively today, facing what NWS meteorologists admit is a difficult forecast to make with any confidence. (East Portland might get 6 inches of snow tonight, the latest forecast says. Or it might just rain.)

Winter weather shelter beds are available at 8 pm at the following locations, and rides on TriMet buses and trains to the shelters are free. The county is seeking volunteers to help staff them. You can sign up to help here.

Up-to-date information about bed availability is online here.

Cook Plaza: 19421 SE Stark St., Gresham, operated by Cultivate Initiatives

Powell Shelter: 7332 SE Powell Blvd., operated by Transition Projects

Division Place: 323 SE Division Place, operated by Multnomah County

Imago Dei: 1302 SE Ankeny St., operated by Do Good Multnomah

Market Street Shelter: 120 SE Market St., operated by All Good Northwest (limited additional capacity; call 211 first)