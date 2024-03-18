Phil Knight Gives $2 Million to GOP Legislative PAC

2A104WJ Stanford, California, USA. 21st Sep, 2019. Nike co-founder Phil Knight is all smiles on the sideline during the NCAA football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California.

Nike co-founder Phil Knight wrote a $2 million check to the Bring Balance to Salem political action committee last month.

Knight’s Feb. 15 contribution to the PAC, which supports Republican legislative candidates, only showed up in filings with the secretary of state on March 15 because committees currently have 30 days to disclose transactions. (That disclosure window shortens as the calendar moves closer to the May 21 primary.) The Oregon Capital Chronicle first reported Knight’s new contribution.

Earlier this month, lawmakers adopted campaign finance limits to reduce the influence of large donors on statewide and legislative races. They did so after years of inaction on campaign finance limits because of the threat of dueling ballot measures penned by reformers and public employee unions aimed at the November ballot. Because lawmakers acted, Knight and other big donors will operate in future under the new contribution limits lawmakers passed.

If Gov. Tina Kotek signs House Bill 4024, as expected, the new limits would go into effect in less than three months and would limit contributions to $3,300 per candidate per election (the primary and the general are for purposes of the law considered separate elections) or $5,000 per two-year cycle to a multicandidate PAC such as Bring Balance to Salem.

Knight, by far Oregon’s wealthiest person (Bloomberg pegs his net worth at $40.5 billion), has long been Oregon’s largest individual donor. In the 2022 governor’s race, he gave the unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson $3.75 million and Republican nominee Christine Drazan $1.5 million.